- MusicT.I. Blasts Club For Promoting Event With His & His Son's Pictures Despite No BookingThe Atlanta trap pioneer said that he deserves to get everything the club makes from that night because of false advertising.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRalo Blocked From Social Media, His Team AnnouncesThe rapper's entourage will continue to promote his new "First Day Out" single and video, as well as more "Welcome Home" parties.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAkbar V Promotes Upcoming Single Seemingly Dedicated To Nicki MinajWhoa, so her feud with Cardi B is that serious, huh?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Wop Shares More OnlyFans Promo Pics After Announcing TransitionFor a couple months, their Instagram has been full of sultry photos.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPusha T Remixes "White Lines" By Melle Mel To Promote "Cocaine Bear" MovieYou're telling me the Cocaine Cowboy himself wasn't going to be on this soundtrack?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg & Kroger Slammed For Wine Promotion During Black History MonthThe California rapper used some promotional posters and messages that many found offensive.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramLil Baby Does Hilarious Promo Video For SalonA lot of fans are loving Lil Baby's hilarious persona, and whether intentional or not, it's certainly charming.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Drops Trippy Skit Ahead Of New AlbumWelcome to the "Department of Mental Tranquility," which seems like anything but in Yachty's new vid.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Clones Take Over Times SquareThe lookalikes danced to the Bronx rapper's hits to promote her new EP, "Like..?"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says He Helped A Company Earn A $100M ValuationSnoop Dogg says he once helped a company earn a $100 million valuation by promoting them on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicTDE's Punch Believes Talent, Good Music Outweighs Marketing & PromotionHe wasn't saying that marketing isn't important, but he is giving an opinion based on his successful experiences.By Erika Marie
- News50 Cent Continues To Use Michael K. Williams' Death To Promote "Raising Kanan"50 Cent is unbothered by the backlash over his controversial Michael K. Williams social media post.By Joshua Robinson
- GramRolling Ray Claims Coi Leray's Team Paid Him For Promo & He Didn't DeliverHe alleges that he "pocketed that little ass" money & once again went on the verbal attack.By Erika Marie
- SportsJake Paul & Tyron Woodley Roast Each Other During Stare-DownJake Paul and Tyron Woodley are locked in for August.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNLE Choppa Wants Credit For Success Without IG Or Promo: "I'm A GOAT"He believes he is acquiring the same numbers if not more than other artists who use Instagram and cross-promotion to help sell their music.By Erika Marie
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 COJP "Midnight Navy" Already Proving To Be A Huge HitThe "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 is selling for just a bit above retail on StockX.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearMeek Mill Utilizes Nicki Minaj War To Promote His Girlfriend's DripMeek Mill's lady was trending so he decided to direct everyone to her brand.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Teases Motivational AnthemMeek Mill's new song "Believe" with Justin Timberlake is ready to go.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBruno Mars Demands $1M Concert Promoter Lawsuit Be Thrown OutBruno Mars is calling it a fraud. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTory Lanez Recreates That 2000s Nike x NBA Commercial Ahead Of "Chixtape 5""Chixtape 5" couldn't come sooner. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Game Promotes "Born 2 Rap" Album With Branded CondomsAnd if they break, you can get a refund! By Chantilly Post
- GramYNW Melly Extends Co-Sign To Lil Tjay From Jail: “Free Da Real”YNW Melly is keeping track of who's hot from behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCity Girls Upgraded To "City Girls With A Passport" Ahead Of QC's Album DropYung Miami and Quavo are revving up for "Control The Streets Vol. 2."By Devin Ch