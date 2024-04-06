NBA YoungBoy Takes Over Utah With "Grave Digger Mountain" Billboards, Fans React

NBA YoungBoy has gotten off to a blazing start in 2024. However, we really did not expect anything less to be quite honest. Every year he somehow is able to just crank out singles and albums like they take no time at all. Sometimes that mentality to create over and over again can lead to fans getting bored or just sick of the material. At the end of the day with him, it really comes down to who you ask. He has a lot of passionate supporters and big-time haters as well. For his last album, Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain, YoungBoy was dividing fans again.

Some were very displeased with the results, while his ruthless fan base was cheering him on. However, this was not the project fans were expecting, as a new album I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders, was seemingly coming first. But that did not happen and it looks as if its coming sometime this month. Part of the reason for that are the new billboards that have popped up all over Utah.

NBA YoungBoy Is The Mayor Of "Grave Digger Mountain"

Even with the album already out, this could just be more promotion to check out the record. However, some are wondering if this is for the upcoming LP. DJ Akademiks reposted the collage of photos, which includes billboards of the Grave Digger artwork on signs and public transportation across Utah. Some fans are claiming that he is the "fresh Prince of Utah." Some also think it a little wild that he is getting all this publicity. "Imagine living in Utah and having to see YB face every day 😭, one person writes."

Even with the album already out, this could just be more promotion to check out the record. However, some are wondering if this is for the upcoming LP. DJ Akademiks reposted the collage of photos, which includes billboards of the Grave Digger artwork on signs and public transportation across Utah. Some fans are claiming that he is the "fresh Prince of Utah." Some also think it a little wild that he is getting all this publicity. "Imagine living in Utah and having to see YB face every day 😭, one person writes."

