NBA YoungBoy Lists Utah Mansion For Sale At $5.5 Million

NBA YoungBoy has listed his mansion in Salt Lake City, Utah for sale at $5.5 million. He's been spending his time on house arrest at the location, which he's referred to his Gravedigger Mountain. It encompasses over 8,800 square feet and overlooks views of Salt Lake City. It's been on Zillow for 15 days as of publishing.

The description reads: "This stunning residence features four spacious bedrooms, each offering a retreat-like atmosphere with panoramic vistas. Entertain guests effortlessly in the expansive living spaces, complete with sleek modern finishes and an open-concept layout that offers elevator access to all levels. Outside, a heated driveway leads to not one but five five-car garages, ensuring ample space for your vehicle collection." Just last week, YoungBoy dropped off his newest project, Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While the sale implies YoungBoy may be confident about his upcoming trial in the federal arms case that resulted in his house arrest, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana recently filed a motion arguing that the rapper violated his pre-trial release conditions. "The undersigned has learned that the defendant has violated Condition Number (10) and has informed his supervising officer that he has no intentions to discontinue using the substance that resulted in the violation," they wrote. "The United States respectfully requests that this Court set a hearing to address the violation with the defendant and to determine the appropriate remedial action."

YoungBoy will be standing trial in the arms case in July, three years after his initial arrest. Pictures of his property in Utah can be seen on Zillow here. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

