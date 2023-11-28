NBA YoungBoy Wants House Arrest Rules Relaxed To Help With Depression & Use Of Outside Studios

NBA YoungBoy is requesting that the terms of his house arrest be eased so that he can once again record music at an outside studio. Additionally, his legal team says it will help with his anxiety and depression. They want the allowance of "certain" activities with approval from his pretrial officer due to his "deteriorating" mental health.

“Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight, and sleep. Mr. Gaulden [NBA YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation,” his lawyers said. They added that his sales have "suffered" due to his "limited ability to produce quality recordings" and that he's already "exhausted all his options for recording in his home with a very limited production crew.”

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Says He's Going To Turn Himself In And Get Himself Together

NBA YoungBoy Performs At Lil WeezyAna

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil. WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Under the proposed terms, YoungBoy would still be subject to adhering to a curfew, wearing an ankle monitor at all times, and having a limitation on visitors. He would also be unable to tour. In response, prosecutors argue that the request is “hopelessly vague." “The United States fails to see how the defendant’s current conditions of pre-trial release prohibit him from seeking and obtaining mental health treatment,” Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Morris said in a filing submitted on Monday, as noted by The Fader. He added that YoungBoy can receive "necessary" medical appointments through telehealth therapy. As for the recording of new music, Morris cited the recent release of his latest record, Decided 2, as proof his house arrest isn't stopping his work.

The judge in the case has yet to issue a ruling on the proposal. A grand jury originally indicted YoungBoy in March 2021 on felony weapons possession in Louisiana. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy and his ongoing case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Celebrates Birthday With Push-Up Challenge: Watch

[Via]