lawyers
- MusicDiddy's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Hires Cassie's Lawyers"This is now the fifth lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs in the last three weeks," the harrowing new statement reads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Wants House Arrest Rules Relaxed To Help With Depression & Use Of Outside StudiosNBA YoungBoy's legal team says his mental health is "deteriorating."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsPras Claims His Former Lawyer Used A.I. To Craft Closing Arguments, Wants New TrialPras says his last attorney wrote his closing arguments with A.I.By Cole Blake
- MusicLawyers In Young Thug's YSL RICO Case Threatened With Contempt Over "Professionalism"The judge in the YSL RICO case assigned two lawyers a 17-page essay on “the importance of professionalism.”By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Demands Prince From "L&HH" To Sit For Deposition In Assault CaseThe 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star accused Lanez of threatening him with an armed man in a settlement deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial Faces Bump As Lawyers Of Two YSL Codefendants Are PregnantWhile prosecutors filed to try the codefendants separately, their lawyers maintain they can still represent them in the RICO case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Finally Dropped By LawyersThe New York City law firm representing Ye in a copyright case previously took out newspaper ads publicly denouncing him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West's Lawyers Use Newspaper Ads To Cut Ties With HimAmid his apparent disappearance, or avoidance of lawyers, one legal team is taking extra measures to get rid of Ye as a client. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Gossip6ix9ine's Lawyers Claim He Hasn't Paid Them In Months, Share Plans To Withdraw CounselAttorney Robert Meloni says he hasn't heard from the rapper since March of this year.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYFN Lucci's Attorneys File Emergency Bond Hearing After YSL IndictmentAttorneys for YFN Lucci have scheduled an emergency bond hearing after Young Thug and Gunna were named in the YSL gang indictment.By Cole Blake
- CrimeGunna's Legal Team Claims He's Innocent & Slams Prosecution For Using Lyrics Against HimGunna's legal team says that he is innocent and "an advocate for his community."By Cole Blake
- GossipJohnny Depp Is Not Having A Love Affair With Attorney Camille Vasquez: ReportFans of the actor who have been watching his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard have launched quickly-spreading rumors.By Erika Marie