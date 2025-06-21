YNW Melly fans have caused a lot of debate online thanks to some recent snapshots from his court hearing this week. The court denied him bond in his double murder case, extending his prison time ever since his 2019 incarceration. Moreover, the reason why fans noticed this in particular is because of the recording of Melly's distraught reaction.

Even his mother Jamie Demons-King took to an Instagram comments section to shed alleged light on this demeanor, as caught by No Jumper on IG. She referenced his current legal team and defense attorney Drew Findling, pointing to his next bond hearing on July 9.

"He pissed at his lawyers but it's ok @drewfindling to the rescue," YNW Melly's mother said of his case. We will see how that hearing turns out and whether or not he has any better luck with a pre-retrial release. The previous trial turned into a mistrial in July of 2023, and things went in limbo since then.

It's unclear if there are any other alleged tensions between the Florida rapper and his legal team. The whole legal process became very frustrating for both sides of the court, and we doubt things will become easier from here.

What Did YNW Melly Go To Jail For?

Elsewhere, this follows other opinions on the YNW Melly double murder case. Lawyer Bradford Cohen recently spoke on its controversies on Instagram. "When I had this case 7 years ago, I said that this case needed to go in the first 6 months," he wrote. "The state wasn't ready. The investigation was a complete s**t show, witnesses were all over the place, and speed was the way to win the case.