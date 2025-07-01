YNW Melly's Double Murder Retrial Postponed Once Again

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)
YNW Melly will have to wait even longer before heading back to trial for the alleged murder of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

YNW Melly's double-murder retrial in Broward County, Florida has been postponed yet again due to an unresolved appeal in district court, according to AllHipHop. The trial was finally going to go to court again on September 10, but that's no longer the case. Instead, both sides will reconvene for a hearing on July 9th to discuss another possible retrial date.

Melly has been behind bars since his initial arrest in 2019. He stands accused of allegedly killing his former friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. He originally stood trial in 2023 after pleading not guilty, but the case ended in a mistrial. The jury failed to agree on a unanimous decision.

Earlier this month, Melly's family showed up to support him at one of his hearings. "Never missed a court date," his mother, Jamie Demons-King, captioned a picture of the family on Instagram, according to No Jumper. "We stand behind you 100% @ynwmelly I love you and God has you covered. Thank you @de.la.honey for the jacket."

YNW Melly's Case

Famed attorney Bradford Cohen recently weighed in on the case with a lengthy statement on Instagram. "When I had this case 7 years ago, I said that this case needed to go in the first 6 months," he wrote in a post from June. "The state wasn't ready. The investigation was a complete sh*t show, witnesses were all over the place, and speed was the way to win the case. Melly decided to go with a different legal team. I always say if you aren't comfortable with your lawyer, change it up. He did and had some good attorneys for the first case, but it took 4 years or so for the first trial to happen, and it was hung."

"Now he hired new attorneys, again very talented team," Cohen continued. "But the state has now had 7 years and a first trial to perfect all the complete and utter screw ups, bad arguments, and errors. Going to trial can be scary. But when a lawyer is telling you that speed is your ally, you need to run it…"

