YNW Melly's Family Shows Up To Support Him At Court Hearing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 364 Views
YNW Melly Family Support Court Hearing Hip Hop News
YNW Melly was recently denied bond ahead of his double murder retrial, for which he's been in prison since 2019.

YNW Melly's mother recently hinted at some frustration with his lawyers, but at least his family is always there to support him amid his legal woes. She recently shared a picture on IG of their loved ones attending the Florida rapper's recent court hearing ahead of his retrial for double murder.

"Never missed a court date," Jamie Demons-King captioned the picture, per No Jumper on Instagram. "We stand behind you 100% @ynwmelly I love you and God has you covered. Thank you @de.la.honey for the jacket."

For those unaware, YNW Melly was denied bond in his case yet again earlier this week, which was disheartening news for many fans out there. He has been behind bars since his original arrest in 2019 on murder allegations concerning the passings of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Following years of pretrial controversies, it all ended in a mistrial in the summer of 2023.

For now, it seems like the process behind the MC's retrial is just as complex and cumbersome as the original legal proceeding. In fact, thanks to some appeal conflicts, the trial might push all the way back to 2026. It's currently on the schedule for September of this year.

YNW Melly Trial

Nevertheless, all of these discussions online have even led to other lawyers' thoughts on YNW Melly's complex case. For example, attorney Bradford Cohen recently spoke on his previous involvement and what he thinks its outcome will be.

"When I had this case 7 years ago, I said that this case needed to go in the first 6 months," he wrote on Instagram. "The state wasn't ready. The investigation was a complete sh*t show, witnesses were all over the place, and speed was the way to win the case. Melly decided to go with a different legal team. I always say if you aren't comfortable with your lawyer, change it up. He did and had some good attorneys for the first case, but it took 4 years or so for the first trial to happen, and it was hung.

"Now he hired new attorneys, again very talented team," Cohen continued. "But the state has now had 7 years and a first trial to perfect all the complete and utter screw ups, bad arguments, and errors. Going to trial can be scary. But when a lawyer is telling you that speed is your ally, you need to run it..."

