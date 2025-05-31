The YNW Melly re-trial is set to begin on September 6, 2025, according to order by Florida Judge Martin S Fein.

Last week, the rap star’s legal team unveiled in court documents that the re-trial may be rescheduled to 2026 due to appeal hearing. According to a motion filed by YNW Melly’s attorney, Raven Liberty, with the Broward County Clerk, a oral argument hearing scheduled for September will interfer with re-trial scheduling.

Born Jamell Demons, the 26-year-old rap star surrendered himself to Broward County Sheriffs in 2019. The first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2023. The “Murder on My Mind” hitmaker has been denied bond two times.

The mention of a possible 2026 start date stems from Liberty’s motion for a rehearing of the rap star’s denied bond request by Judge Fein on May 12. In the 12-page motion, Liberty states that a scheduled oral argument with the Fourth District Court of Appeal on September 16, 2025, will cause a delay in the re-trial to 2026.

On page 11, Liberty states, “Despite the Court being adamant that trial will begin on September 6, 2025, the reality is a retrial in this matter will not occur until 2026. Mr. Demons will have been living in conditions, worse than that of death-row prisoners for over 7 years.”

YNW Melly Retrial 2026

Melly’s legal team’s proposed bond restriction included 24-hour security, GPS monitoring, and house arrest—at no cost to the state. During the bond hearing on May 12, the prosecution expressed concerns that the rapper might flee the country if released on bond.

Outside of the re-trial date, Melly’s motion accuses the court of ignoring the multi-platinum artist’s constitutional rights, especially his Sixth Amendment protections. Liberty says the judge relied on a 2023 order from Judge Murphy III that claimed Melly had felony convictions and gang affiliations—without offering proof.