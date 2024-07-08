YNW Melly Murder Retrial Pushed Back Until 2025 After Numerous Other Delays

A Florida judge ruled that YNW Melly will face trial again in September of next year, and also updated his tampering case.

YNW Melly's retrial for double murder is officially too complicated to address this year thanks to a new ruling from the Florida judge in this case. Moreover, according to NBC Miami, Judge Martin Fein revealed in a court hearing on Monday (July 8) that he rescheduled the retrial's start date to September 10, 2025 following multiple other delays in the process. Back in January, authorities placed the trial on hold indefinitely, and the rapper had a pre-trial meeting in his witness tampering case set for December 5 of this year. Of course, folks are likely aware of the double murder case in 2023, whose result in a mistrial led us to where we are now.

Furthermore, jury selection for this retrial began back in October of 2023, and motions and appeals prolonged the process. Then, Judge John Murphy paused the case given prosecutors' appeal of his ruling on a motion to suppress evidence, since the legal team wanted to use a documentary on YNW Melly as key evidence in the retrial. "While this short video focuses on Defendant’s life, it is mere speculation to guess who decided to add the text statement," his defense team posited. "It could have been the director, the producer, an editor, [Melly] or any number of people. Thus, without knowing the source of the comment, it holds no evidentiary value."

Judge Murphy upheld the defense's point of view, and the prosecution's appeal halted discovery developments on both sides of the courtroom. In addition, this joined other disagreements between prosecutors and defense attorneys, such as YNW Melly's wish to exclude YNW Bortlen and his girlfriend's phone calls from the retrial. Still, there isn't much else we know about what will actually come up in this retrial. Perhaps the near future will contain more updates as each side builds their arguments.