YNW Melly Case Gets Blamed For Murder Suspect’s Strange Search History

YNW Melly's case has a lot of eyes on it.

A 32-year-old man named Jauquell Flagg is accused of being one of four individuals who allegedly opened fire at people from inside a stolen vehicle last year. The shooting claimed the life of 44-year-old Desmond Jones and left three others injured. Earlier this week, prosecutor Rob Moran explained New York's case against Flagg during opening statements, per XXL. He also took the opportunity to bring up an interesting Google search Flagg allegedly conducted on his phone less than a day after the shooting.

Reportedly, he looked up what criteria a jury would need to convict someone of murder, then erased his search history. While this could certainly raise some questions, his defense attorney Shaun Chase brushed it off. Apparently, Flagg is just a big fan of YNW Melly.

Murder Suspect Says Curiosity About YNW Melly Case Prompted Suspicious Google Search

YNW Melly is currently behind bars for his alleged role in the murders of two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. He's accused of shooting them and staging a drive-by, and his retrial is set to begin in 2025. According to Chase, his client has simply been keeping up with Melly's case. He did not explain why the search history was deleted.

As for Melly, he's been behind bars for several years now. If convicted, he could face a life sentence or the death penalty. Back in July, Judge Martin Fein announced that his retrial would begin on September 10 of next year, according to NBC Miami. In July of 2023, a jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, which resulted in a mistrial. What do you think of a man on trial for alleged murder in Syracuse claiming that his suspicious search history is only due to his interest in YNW Melly's case? Do you believe him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.