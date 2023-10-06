YNW Melly Smiles In Court As Retrial Is Pushed Back

YNW Melly appeared in court again today (October 6) for a hearing surrounding his team's motion to recuse the Broward County State Attorney’s Office from prosecuting his alleged double murder case. The rapper's team is accusing prosecutors of keeping it under wraps that detective Mark Moretti had obtained Melly's mom's cell phone without a proper search warrant.

Moretti's seizing of the phone wouldn't have been a problem if there had been a Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy present. State attorney Michelle Boutros alleges that she witnessed him conduct the search without one there, however. Boutros also claims she heard Moretti tell a deputy, “You need to say you were here.” Today in court, they deliberated on whether or not his demand was a joke. Judge John Murphy said that he would be deferring his decision on if the state will be recused.

Read More: YNW Melly And YNW Bortlen Allegedly Used “Rihanna” As Code Name For Key Witness

YNW Melly's Retrial Starts October 16 Or Later

Melly's team has also motioned for the case to be dropped entirely, which is a long shot. Murphy announced that the hearing for their motion is scheduled for October 13. Jury selection was intitially set to begin on October 9. The judge, however, has pushed the date back to make rulings on various other motions. The retrial will now begin on October 16 at the earliest, one week after the prior start date. In a new clip, the 24-year-old performer is seen being escorted into the court room, looking to be in good spirits.

His laid-back demeanor doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as he's remained confident that he's headed home soon. Regardless, if he's convicted, he could be facing the death penalty. He was also recently hit with a witness tampering charge, and accused of communicating with his co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, to try to get witnesses not to appear in court. What do you think of YNW Melly's second trial getting delayed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on YNW Melly.

Read More: YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Has Personal Items Seized In Home Raid

[Via][Via]