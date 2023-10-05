YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Has Personal Items Seized In Home Raid

Earlier this week news broke that rocked the double murder trial of YNW Melly. While the rapper himself has been in prison for 5 years awaiting a conclusion to his legal battle, his co-defendant YNW Bortlen has been out on bail. That changed when police raided his home as part of an investigation into witness tampering. Eventually, both Bortlen and Melly were hit with additional witness tampering charges in their cases. Now new information about the the police raid of Bortlen's house is emerging.

Twitter user Bryson "Boom" Paul shared information that YNW Bortlen's girlfriend Neak Baby posted to her Instagram story. "The police took my phones, my laptop, my bill notebook, and my headscarf. Probably more I just aint realize cause I'm still picking sh*t up from them kicking my door in and ransacking my place," she posted to her Instagram story. She also went on to explain that they, seemingly pointlessly, took two PlayStations and one of Bortlen's YNW chains. Check out the full post below.

YNW Melly and Bortlen Hit With Witness Tampering Charges

Many online have speculated that the witness tampering charges could be particularly harmful for Melly. Fans seemed to believe in large part that Melly is entering his second trial as a major underdog. Following his first trial ending in a declared mistrial earlier this year, his second trial is set to get underway in just a few days. Due to the public interest in Melly's future, it has unfolded largely in the public eye where fans have scrutinized every detail made available to them.

One person who seems to believe Melly can beat the case is Melly himself. He recently drafted a letter to his dad which eventually made it to social media. In the letter, he mentions that he thinks he has a winning case and expects to be home soon. What do you think of the items taken from YNW Bortlen's house by police? Let us know in the comment section below.

