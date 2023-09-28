YNW Melly & His Lawyers Believe Jury Selection Could Take Weeks Amid Motion To Dismiss Case

YNW Melly is currently in the midst of legal turmoil. After his first double murder trial ended in a mistrial, a second trial was set for October. Overall, the judge has shown every intention of marching forward with the aforementioned trial. However, Melly's legal team is doing everything it can to ensure his freedom. For instance, they recently filed for a dismissal of the entire case, claiming "prosecutorial misconduct." It is a long shot, however, it is in line with the legal team's strategy thus far.

Yesterday, Melly and his lawyers were back in court to discuss the trial. Jury selection will start on October 9th, as long as the case is not dismissed. That said, an attorney for Melly, Stuart Adelstein, believes that this might be a very messy endeavor. He thinks jury selection will take a very long time, which cuts into Melly's right for a quick trial. “We’ll be lucky to pick a jury before Thanksgiving,” Adelstein said.

YNW Melly Forced To Play Waiting Game

As for the "prosecutorial misconduct," Melly's lawyers believe Detective Mark Moretti was being helped by the prosecution. More specifically, they allegedly hid internal and criminal investigations against Moretti. “The unfortunate stark reality is that the State intentionally withheld this information that would impeach Detective Moretti in order to gain a tactical advantage and to violate Mr. Demons’ due process rights as guaranteed by both the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and the parallel provisions of the Florida Constitution,” the lawyers said.

At this point, it feels like this is a saga that has been going on for at least a decade. However, it has actually only been going on since 2018, which is still a very long time. Let us know your thoughts on the trial and the legal proceedings, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

