- MusicYNW Melly Re-Trial Delayed AgainWith jury selection moved to March, there is no scheduled start date for the trial itself.By Ben Mock
- MusicYNW Melly Offers A Message To Fans Amid Trial DelayMelly is grateful right now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly And YNW Bortlen Witness Tampering Charges Get New DetailsMelly and Bortlen's witness tampering charges are now clearer.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Pens Letter To His Father, Says He Will Win TrialYNW Melly is hopeful about his future.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicYNW Melly & His Lawyers Believe Jury Selection Could Take Weeks Amid Motion To Dismiss CaseYNW Melly's team remains hard at work.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly Insists That The State Attorney's Office Concealed Evidence To Protect Lead DetectiveThe retrial is expected to begin sometime in October.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Prosecutors Claim Rapper Has Child Porngraphy On His Cell PhoneThe images are reportedly of Melly's girlfriend at age 17.By Ben Mock
- MusicYNW Melly Juror Calls Murder Case "A Really Bad Situation Of Being Framed""Melly was a very good person," according to the former juror.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz On YNW Melly's Trial: "Death Is Unanimous""Eight-four is f*cking crazy," Boosie claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Rapper Has Court Hearing Set For Next WeekMelly's team recently had a major motion dismissed.By Ben Mock
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Retrial To Begin In OctoberProsecutors are also looking for a joint trial with YNW Bortlen.By Ben Mock
- MusicYNW Melly's Mother Believes Jury Voted 9-3 In His Favor, Journalist Denies Her ClaimAn Atlanta reporter maintained that there was actually a 6-6 deadlock that resulted in the case being deemed a mistrial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly Verdict: Judge Declares MistrialThe (first) trial of YNW Melly has come to an end.By Ben Mock
- MusicYNW Melly Trial Hit With Delays Amid Illness In The CourtThe YNW Melly trial will pick back up next week.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West, J. Cole, Young Thug, And More Seen In Photos Submitted In YNW Melly's TrialProsecution submitted hundreds of photos.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Ripped Apart By The Father Of YNW Melly's Alleged Victim, YNW JuvyBoosie Badazz is being called out for going to the YNW Melly trial.By Alexander Cole