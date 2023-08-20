Boosie Badazz On YNW Melly’s Trial: “Death Is Unanimous”

During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz shared his thoughts on YNW Melly’s ongoing double murder case. Boosie attended the first trial back in June, even claiming that it inspired him to possibly become a defense attorney. YNW Melly is currently awaiting his second trial, after the first was ruled a mistrial in July. If found guilty, it’s possible that the artist could be looking at the death penalty. He’s accused of shooting and killing two YNW associates, Juvy and SakChaser. Melly’s defense argues that their deaths were instead the result of a drive-by shooting.

In the interview, Boosie explains that he had met Melly at an airport once before, fondly remembering the experience. He recalls the young rapper buying him food and magazines, telling him “you ain’t spending nothing OG.” Boosie also says that he got the opportunity to meet the 24-year-old’s mother, describing her as “real,” and sharing that she reminded him of his own mother.

The rapper says that Melly may have even been with Juvy and SakChaser, who he’s accused of killing, at the time they met. Boosie shared his thoughts on the trial, getting heated while discussing how the judge will allow an eight-to-four vote on the death penalty. “I was so pissed off about that,” the rapper explained. He adds that it was a new law that was passed just ahead of Melly’s trial, which he claims is the reason they waited so long.

“After that law passed, they took him straight to f*cking trial, bro. Eight-four is f*cking crazy, it’s unheard of — death is unanimous.” He expressed how he feels as though the vote is unfair, citing his own personal experiences. Boosie explains that at one point, he was facing the death penalty, but it was later switched to a life sentence so that he could more easily be convicted ten-to-two. He claims that in any other state, the death penalty would have to be a unanimous decision.

