Boosie Badazz Needs Toilet Paper, Enlists The Help Of Fans

In a new clip, Boosie Badazz is shown at what appears to be an airport, as two fans approach him. When the fans ask the rapper to pose for photos with them, however, he lets them know that it’s not a good time. Boosie doesn’t shy away from informing them that he needs to use the bathroom first, but he couldn’t do it without their help. He explains that he is in critical need of toilet paper, asking them to go him find some. As one of the fans agrees to go find him toilet paper, he lets them know that once he gets it, he’ll “take a picture with everybody.”

It’s clear that Boosie had bigger things to worry about in the moment, but it seems like the duo probably ended up with a photo eventually. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only sh*tty situation the 40-year-old has found himself in as of late. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a judge refused to dismiss the performer’s recent gun charges, meaning that he’ll likely have to go to trial.

Boosie Badazz Asks Fans To Help Him Find Toilet Paper

Boosie was arrested back in June following a court appearance, and later released on bond. Amid his legal troubles, Boosie says that he’s been getting a lot of hate online. Luckily, he doesn’t appear to be fazed by the backlash. “I HOPE U DONT THINK YALL HURTING ME, CAUSE YOURE NOT, YOUR HELPING ME!!” he wrote on Instagram last week. “EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON. I NEEDED TO SEE YALL TRUE COLORS. IM A SOULJA IM BUILT FOR THIS.”

It’s clear that the Louisiana native isn’t letting the drama hold him back. He’s hot off the release of his new album, Goin Thru Some Thangs, which he dropped earlier this week. He didn’t do much in terms of promotion for the LP, but regardless, loyal fans are sure to give it a listen. The album boasts one feature from Playbwoi Tha Great, as well as a track dubbing Kodak Black “Ungrateful.”

