Boosie Badazz Quietly Drops Off “Goin Thru Some Thangs”

Boosie Badazz has just dropped off his latest album, Goin Thru Some Thangs. It contains only one feature out of 14 tracks. It’s surprising that Boosie didn’t promote this album much. However, he might not need it with his cult-like fan base. It doesn’t matter what he creates, they’ll consume it. It’s truly a testament to the power among his fans, who have followed him since his early mixtapes.

The album title should be recognizable to Boosie fans. It’s named after a track on his third studio album, Bad Azz, released in 2006. It features guest appearances from Webbie, Big Head, Foxx, Pimp C, and Yung Joc. The album debuted at number 18 on the US Billboard 200, selling 41,000 copies in the first week.

This Marks His Third Release This Year

Despite numerous legal troubles, Boosie has been quite active in the studio. In addition to his latest project, he has also released two albums this year. First Day Back was released in June, and Best Album Of 2023 was released in March. The rapper has yet to announce what else he has in store regarding music, but fans will be watching with anticipation.

In other related news, Boosie Badazz is once again sparking controversy with new statements. This time in a recent Instagram live, he discussed how R. Kelly’s hit catalog can stand up to anyone else. “Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly. You gone’ have to put him in a Verzus with Spotify,” the controversial rapper began. Where fans really began to question his take was when he brought up Michael Jackson. “Hit for hit, he would blow Michael Jackson,” Boosie claims. “How many Michael Jackson songs you know and how many R Kelly songs you know? Aint nobody got more hits than Kellz. Y’all don’t wanna keep it real ‘cause he in the position he in.”

Goin Thru Some Thangs Tracklist

1. Ungrateful

2. I’m F*cked Fr Fr

3. Lil Melvin

4. Jail Talk 2

5. No Lies Told

6. Different From You

7. Preacher Man by Boosie Badazz & Playbwoi Tha Great

8. Broken Inside

9. I Need Some Head

10. Gotta Keep Pushing

11. Maniac 2

12. Keep Ya Head Up

13. Don’t Go Home

14. Is That Enough