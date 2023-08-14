Boosie Badazz Would Take R. Kelly Over Michael Jackson In A Verzuz

Boosie Badazz is once again sparking controversy with new statements. This time in a recent Instagram live, he discussed how R. Kelly’s hit catalog can stand up to anyone else. “Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly. You gone’ have to put him in a Verzus with Spotify,” the controversial rapper began. Where fans really began to question his take was when he brought up Michael Jackson. “Hit for hit, he would blow Michael Jackson,” Boosie claims. “How many Michael Jackson songs you know and how many R Kelly songs you know? Aint nobody got more hits than Kellz. Y’all don’t wanna keep it real ‘cause he in the position he in.”

The claim sparked controversy for a number of reasons. Almost any discussion of R. Kelly is bound to spark controversy due to the extent of the allegations against him and the severity of them. But during the livestream even more fans were making the case that Michael Jackson, while controversial in his own right, is the more definitive hitmaker. Fans flexed commercial accomplishments Jackson had achieved as examples of why he would win in a Verzuz battle.

Boosie Badazz Claims R. Kelly Could Beat All Of Spotify In A Verzuz

Boosie Badazz has long advocated for both Kelly’s music and leniency for his crimes. He called for a lowering of Kelly’s 30-year sentence claiming that some people only 20 years for murder. While he doesn’t apologize for Kelly’s actions he believes the rapper can help make a difference if he’s released.

Boosie is also involved in some legal trouble at the moment. Yesterday he learned that a judge refused to dismiss recent gun charges, meaning they will head toward a trial. The charges date back to an arrest for felony gun possession that took place in June of this year. It’s only the most recent in a decades-long series of legal battles for the rapper. What do you think of Boosie Badazz’s claim that R. Kelly would beat Michael Jackson in a Verzuz? Let us know in the comment section below.

