Boosie Badazz Unleashes On Rod Wave Even Further For Sample Clearance Issues

Boosie Badazz isn't done with Rod Wave just yet, as he had some additional words for him on Sunday (November 19). Moreover, he took to Twitter to blast the Florida native further for sampling a song of his without the proper clearance. While Wave has yet to respond to this as of writing this article, this might be the kind of issue that gets resolved behind closed doors. Even then, we're sure we'll hear about how it went down at some point or another from the Baton Rouge rapper. In his latest message, he even invoked other musical legends in his argument, seemingly comparing himself to the likes of Prince.

"HOW IS IT FOUL?" Boosie began his latest rant on the social media platform. "ITS BUIZNESS N YOU KNOW THAT. YOU AINT GO DO THAT TO NO OTHER MAJOR LABEL WITHOUT COMPENSATING THEM WITH THEY SPLITS!! WHY DO IT TO A N***A YOU LOOKED UP [TO]. U EXPECT ME TO LET U TAKE MY KIDS PUBLISHING GTFOH STOP PLAYING VICTIM MY N***A. IS U GO SAMPLE NO LIMIT, BAD BOY, CASH MONEY, SO SO DEF, MICHAEL JACKSON, MARVIN GAYE, [OR] PRINCE WORD FOR WORD FOR FREE? NO @rodwave."

Boosie Badazz Keeps Going Off On Rod Wave

Still, it's also entirely possible that this won't be the most contentious "tribute" that the 41-year-old deals with this week. For example, he accused Kodak Black of also copying a song of his for his recently released track "Eaze Your Mind." "DAM @kodakblack EVEN THO WE FELL OUT WE COULDA DID FAIR BUIZNESS #justbuizness," Boosie tweeted. "Kodak..." he added in a video to social media. "I ain't trippin'. On my kids, bro, you gotta respect it, man. I ain't trippin', y'all trippin'. Stay tuned. I'll be posting more in six hours."

Meanwhile, given that his T.I. collab album won't pan out, we're sure that Badazz would be very happy to work with others right now. But if that arrangement doesn't come with the proper splits, respect, and permission, then it won't slide easy. We'll see how else he escalates the situation, if at all, and whether the two accused artists respond. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie and Rod Wave, come back to HNHH.

