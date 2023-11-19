Boosie Badazz Planning Rod Wave Lawsuit Over Allegedly Copied Song

“Can’t let you just take my sh*t and I’m not getting nothing,” Boosie says.

Boosie Badazz recently took to social media to announce plans to take legal action against other artists who he believes have sampled or even copied his work without permission. He shared the news during an Instagram Live, claiming to be fed up with people not thinking he's "business-minded." He called out Rod Wave specifically, referencing his Nostalgia track "Long Journey," which is a take on Boosie's 2010 Incarcerated cut with Webbie by the same name.

"Can't let you just take my sh*t and I'm not getting nothing," he explained. "I just want my split, you know, my cut ... I ain't mad, I love when they do that sh*t." Boosie continued, describing how although he appreciates when other artists "give [him his] flowers," it's only fair that they also give credit where it's due. "You gotta compensate me, too," he said. "It's a business."

Boosie Badazz Is Fed Up

Later in the live stream, Boosie noted how he feels as though people think he's too "gangster" to file a lawsuit, and take advantage because of it. According to him, he just wants the same respect that other artists get. "They wouldn't do that to a white artist. They wouldn't do that to another artist, just Boosie," he explained. "So I'm coming back for all that, bro. Y'all already know." This isn't the only time Boosie turned to taking legal action, however. He's currently wrapped up in a lawsuit with his brother and Yung Bleu over a contract they allegedly signed without his permission.

Earlier this month he revealed that while it hasn't come without a cost, he still plans on getting the money he feels that he's owed. "I lost a relationship with my mom and everything," he said. "I don't give a damn. You think I'm dropping this lawsuit? I swear to God I ain't." What do you think of Boosie Badazz planning to take legal action against artists who sampled or copied his music without permission? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

