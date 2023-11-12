Boosie Badazz Reveals Falling Out With His Mother For Suing His Brother & Yung Bleu

Boosie Badazz says that his lawsuit against his brother and Yung Bleu has cost him his relationship with his mother. Taking to social media, earlier this week, Boose explained that he still plans to go forward with his legal action.

"I lost a relationship with my mom and everything," Boosie admits in a video caught by DJ Akademiks. "I don't give a damn. You think I'm dropping this lawsuit? I swear to God I ain't. You know how I see it. Forge my signature? On a $10 million contract? On the contract, the CEO gets half of whatever's signed. You forged my contract. It don't get no dirtier than that. Then he did it like two times. Man, forgery's not no game, man." From there, he revealed that experts confirmed the signature he was referencing did not match his own.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Goes After Yung Bleu And His Brother, Claims Their “Karma” Is Coming

Boosie Badazz Attend BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In response to Boosie's post, many fans took his side. One wrote: "He ain’t wrong. Idc if we family or not don’t sign no documents for me or in my name then the mama wanna side with the brother to get him to drop the lawsuit BIG NO." Another added: "Sheesh … family be them ones.. they think because yall family. Nothing bad can happen…. And you have to forgive them.. vs a regular person… and that be the problem." Check out Boosie's full position below.

Boosie Badazz Explains His Relationship With His Mother

Boosie has been feuding with Yung Bleu for months at this month. Earlier this week, he recalled confronting him for $30k during an interview with VladTV. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz and his ongoing lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz On If Usher Tried To Steal His Girl: “Get Your A** Back!”

[Via]