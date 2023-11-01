Boosie Badazz Discusses Keefe D Arrest: “I Was Kind Of Surprised”

Boosie Badazz says he thought Keefe D had immunity.

BYCole Blake
Boosie Badazz says that he was "kind of surprised" when authorities arrested Keefe D for the murder of 2Pac. Speaking with VladTV during a new interview, Boosie explained that he was under the impression Keefe D had immunity for the crime.

When asked if he was surprised, Boosie responded: "Kind of, because he's been talking about it and I thought when he got busted or whatever he had immunity. So, when he got arrested, I was like, immunity must be f*cking gone. I don't know, I was kind of surprised. I thought he'd never get arrested for it." Afterward, Vlad explained that Keefe D only got a "proffer agreement" not full immunity.

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment In Murder Of 2Pac

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las. Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Keefe D for the murder of 2Pac on September 29, 2023. They had previously raided a house owned by his wife in Henderson, Nevada over the summer in connection with the killing. Keefe D's arraignment was continued and rescheduled to November 2. Check out Boosie's thoughts on the arrest below.

Boosie Badazz Reflects On Keefe D's Arrest

2Pac's sister recently discussed Keefe D's arrest in a statement, admitting that she won't feel closure until all legal proceedings are done. "This is no doubt a pivotal moment," she explained. "The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized." Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D's case on HotNewHipHop.

