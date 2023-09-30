Tupac’s Brother Says Keefe D Arrest Brought Back The Trauma Of Rapper’s Murder

The world continues to react to the arrest of Duane "Keefe D" Davis. Mopreme Shakur, the brother of 2Pac, has spoken out, saying that hearing of the arrest brought back the trauma of his brother's death. "The case isn't closed for me," Mopreme told TMZ. Furthermore, Mopreme said that just because an arrest had been made didn't mean that the investigation was over him.

Additionally, Mopreme was critical of the behavior of the Las Vegas Police Department. Apparently, the LVPD only recently reached out to Pac's family about the ongoing investigation. Furthermore, the first person who did reach out this year retired soon after. Mopreme also said that the family was not made aware of the arrest before it happened, meaning it came as a surprise to the family.

Read More: Keefe D Mugshot Unveiled By Las Vegas Police After Arrest For Tupac’s Murder

Tupac's Sister Speaks Out

Elsewhere, Tupac's sister issued a formal statement through the foundation she set up in her brother's name. "This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized. So yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts."

Meanwhile, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith also made a statement on her Instagram page. "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac." Pinkett-Smith and Shakur were reportedly close in high school. Furthermore, Pinkett-Smith has previously said in interviews that one of her biggest regrets in life is not telling Shakur that she loved him.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith And 2Pac Lip Sync To Will Smith In Sweet Throwback

[via]