Flavor Flav On Keefe D Arrest: “God Turned This Guy In”

Flavor Flav has given his reaction to the arrest of Duane "Keefe D" Davis for the murder of Tupac Shakur. “I'm so happy right now that they finally found Tupac's shooter," he says. "It was bound to happen one day if he didn't turn his own self in, because he told on himself. He wrote a book about it and all of this stuff, but if he didn't do it, I felt the streets would turn him in one day. So I'm so happy that they found him. Because it's been a minute. It's definitely been a minute now. You know what I mean? So yeah, God is good, man. God turned this guy in. So glad. So glad," Flav told PEOPLE.

Furthermore, Flav said that he was so moved by the news because of a deep connection he shared with Pac. “Tupac is the reason why I'm able to stand here and talk to you today. Way back in the day, there was an incident to where I almost committed a murder by accident. Tupac is the one that stopped me from doing it. So thank God for Tupac being in my life. He asked for my autograph. That was crazy. Yeah, I was crazy honored," Flav added.

Tupac's Siblings React To Arrest

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on April 25, 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Tupac's siblings Mopreme and Set have commented on the arrest. "This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized. So yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts," Set said.

Meanwhile, Mopreme had a more somber response. "The case isn't closed for me," Mopreme told TMZ. Furthermore, Mopreme said that hearing the news brought back the trauma of his brother's murder. Additionally, Mopreme was critical of the behavior of the Las Vegas Police Department. Apparently, the LVPD only recently reached out to Pac's family about the ongoing investigation. Furthermore, the first person who did reach out this year retired soon after. Mopreme also said that the family was not made aware of the arrest before it happened, meaning it came as a surprise to the family.

