DJ Vlad Refused To Cooperate With Cops On Keefe D Case, Tupac Suspect Being Held Without Bail

DJ Vlad has claimed that he refused numerous requests from law enforcement to cooperate with them in their investigation into Duane "Keefe D" Davis. Keefe D was interviewed multiple times by VladTV. During those interviews, he spoke at length about his involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur. However, Vlad himself refused to help, stating that his platform would not be used to incarcerate its guests.

Furthermore, Vlad revealed that there was little to no cut footage from his interviews with Keefe. Practically everything they recorded together is publicly available and there are no hidden secrets on the floor of the editing room. Vlad implied that the cops were wasting their time trying to get at his cut footage. Additionally, Vlad said he was willing to hold his position of non-compliance. He would not budge, even if it meant facing subpoenas or other legal consequences.

Read More: Keefe D Mugshot Unveiled By Las Vegas Police After Arrest For Tupac’s Murder

Keefe D Being Held Without Bail

Meanwhile, Keefe D, who was arrested on September 29, is reportedly being held without bail and will be formally arraigned on October 4. Davis is accused of ordering 2Pac's murder. “Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out," Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters. In his own memoir, Davis claims to have provided the gun that killed Tupac. Additionally, he has stated on numerous occasions that the man who pulled the trigger was his nephew, Orlando Anderson. However, Anderson died in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.

Davis has been charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon. He also refused to speak with the media after his arrest. Furthermore, Davis has been the primary focus of the investigation for several months. Additionally, the arrest comes after efforts to resolve the case were renewed earlier this year. Given his willingness to publicly speak about the case, few are surprised that Davis was arrested and charged with murder.

Read More: Tupac’s Sister & Jada Pinkett Smith React To Keefe D’s Arrest

[via]