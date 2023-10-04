Tupac’s Former Collaborator Says He Wouldn’t Want Keefe D In Jail

The hip-hop world has been completely magnetized to the Tupac murder trial recently. That's because Las Vegas police recently arrested Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis for the murder 27 years after it happened. Keefe's involvement in the murder has long been known, primarily because he's continued to talk about it for years. In fact, many believe that the only reason the arrest was made and legal proceedings undertaken is because Keefe wouldn't stop talking about his role in the slaying. One person who believes that is former Outlawz member Napoleon who sat down with The Art Of Dialogue to discuss the situation.

Napoleon criticizes Keefe D quite a bit in the interview. He begins by claiming that discussing the events of the murder nearly 30 years later was a corny move. But he also explains that Keefe's internet clout-chasing caught up with him and as a result, his arrest isn't that surprising. Despite all of that Napoleon insists that Tupac wouldn't have wanted Keefe D to rot in jail as a result of his role in the crime. It's a similar sentiment to one that Suge Knight expressed when he talked to TMZ about the ongoing legal proceedings. Check out Napoleon's full interview below.

Read More: DJ Vlad Refused To Cooperate With Cops On Keefe D Case, Tupac Suspect Being Held Without Bail

Tupac's Allies Speak Out After Keefe D Arrest

Many people have expressed a belief that restarting the investigation into Tupac's murder in 2023 was a bad idea. That includes the rapper's own brother who criticized the move as re-introducing the trauma of his death. He elaborated saying that for him the case was already closed years ago. He also said that he isn't getting any closure from the ongoing proceedings.

On the other side of things, Pac's sister expressed happiness that there was finally a push for justice on the rapper's behalf. It's a sentiment that Jada Pinkett Smith also agreed with when asked about the developments. What do you think of Napoleon's comments on Keefe D's arrest for Tupac's murder? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Orlando Brown Claims That Tupac & Keefe D Are The Same Person: Watch

[Via]