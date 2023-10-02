Orlando Brown Claims That Tupac & Keefe D Are The Same Person: Watch

Orlando Brown is well-known to drop some absolutely bonkers takes on the Internet, which inspire as much concern as hilarity, unfortunately. It's sometimes very clear that he's going through something, and other times he just seems very confused, like with this most recent claim. Moreover, the actor and reality TV star decided to weigh in on the Keefe D arrest in the Tupac Shakur murder case. According to him, the two are actually the same person, and Keefe's soul needs to go back to 'Pac's body. In an interview with Cam Capone News, the former Disney Channel star seems to be almost completely out of it in his remarks.

"Keefe D, accused of- and he did interviews about it- of putting himself in the car with Orlando." the interviewer told him. "The alleged shooter, the killer of Tupac. Supposedly, Keefe D was in the car. He's wrote a book about this, I've interviewed Keefe D. A lot of other people, [like] Vlad, have interviewed Keefe D about the actual night that Tupac died. The cops raided his house and, right now, they have a grand jury going. He's probably going to be arrested for his part [in] the murder of Tupac." "He is Tupac," Orlando Brown said with a blank expression on his face, to which the interviewer simply replied "Okay." "Can't arrest him if he's the man that died!" Brown exclaimed before laughing and clapping boisterously.

Orlando Brown's Wild Take On The Keefe D Case: Watch

"Can't arrest him if he's the man that died, what the f**k?" the "That's So Raven" alum continued. "Look at that mans. Look at him, that's Tupac!" Orlando Brown then answered the interviewer's question of whether Keefe D beats the case. "They're not gonna arrest him, I just said he's Tupac [spoiler alert: they did]. If they arrest him, they have to put him in Tupac's body.

"They're not gonna arrest him 'cause they're gonna let the man live, they don't wanna see 'Pac up," he concluded. "That's what this s**t is all about, they don't wanna see him living, they don't wanna see him live. They know he's alive, we all know he's here. They ain't wanna give him his body. That's what it is, they want him to look like a sucker every time he keep popping up and s**t. That's not Tupac and how he would pop up. F***ing holograms and s**t. You know what I'm saying?" For more on Tupac, Keefe D, and Orlando Brown, come back to HNHH.

