Orlando Brown Claims He Created The Illuminati, Downplays Diddy's Sexual Assault Allegations

Orlando Brown is no stranger to making wild claims about the entertainment industry, and even recently claimed to be the driving force behind it. During an interview with Cam Capone News this week, the embattled performer said that he "created" the Illuminati. According to him, that's why he takes offense to people "devaluing" it.

"It angers me cuz I created it," he says in a clip from the interview. When asked to clarify his statement, Brown doubled down. "If I'm Jesus I would think I did [create it], yeah," he explained. The interviewer proceeded to press him for more details, which Brown was initially hesitant to share. "Not my place to. You guys know," he stated. He went on to mention Diddy, however, making some disturbing claims about the Bad Boy Records founder's sexual assault allegations.

Orlando Brown's Bizarre Interview

"You know Diddy, one of my best friends?" he began. "So when you want to be a Kappa and you get hazed, didn't you want to be a Kappa? [...] We're gonna haze you and haze you and haze you until you are a f*cking Kappa. That's what happened. People sold their souls to Diddy, and then they're mad now because the hazing process was a little bit rougher than they thought." These are far from the first bizarre statements Brown has made, however.

Back in October, the LA native said that Tupac and his accused killer, Keefe D, are actually the same person. "He is Tupac," he declared blankly. "Can't arrest him if he's the man that died!" What do you think of Orlando Brown's recent interview? What about his disturbing comments on Diddy's sexual assault allegations? Do you think he really "created" the Illuminati? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

