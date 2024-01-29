Orlando Brown Gets Kicked Out Of L.A. Restaurant & Screams At Staff: Watch

Orlando Brown was reportedly kicked out of TAO in Los Angeles on Sunday night and berated staff on his way out. The incident was caught on video and published by TMZ the following morning. In the clip, the former That's So Raven star screamed, "f*cking demon," among other insults while filming the staff himself.

Later, he concluded: "Everybody enjoy your night, I'm sorry for f*cking up your sh*t … F**k everybody!!!" Users on social media had mixed reactions to the video. Some came to Brown's defense, such as one commenter on YouTube who wrote: "That man be seeing stuff due to his past and y'all be playing with him like he joking." While others called him "crazy," another user wrote: "I love Orlando. He was so entertaining on That’s So Raven. I Pray that he gets the help that he needs."

Orlando Brown Attends Premiere Of "The Cheetah Girls"

Orlando Brown during New York Premiere of Disney's "The Cheetah Girls" at La Guardia High School in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Sunday's incident is far from the first time Brown has made headlines for his antics. Earlier this month, he sat down for an interview with Capone News in which he claimed to have "created" the Illuminati and was offended by people "devaluing" it. "If I'm Jesus I would think I did [create it], yeah," Brown explained before going on a rant about being "best friends" with Diddy. Back in October, he also accused 2Pac's accused killer, Keefe D, of being the same person as the rapper. "He is Tupac," he declared. "Can't arrest him if he's the man that died!" Check out the latest clip of Brown circulating online below.

Orlando Brown Causes A Scene In L.A. Restaurant

Brown made a name for himself by playing Eddie Thomas in That's So Raven in the 2000s. He also appeared in Family Matters, Two of a Kind, and more shows over the years. Last year, he starred on the Zeus Network reality television show Bad Boys: Texas. Be on the lookout for further updates on Orlando Brown on HotNewHipHop.

