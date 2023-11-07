tupac
- MusicBest "First Day Out" Tracks In Hip HopThese fire tracks emerged after a prison stint. By Demi Phillips
- MusicUnforgettable Frankie Beverly Samples In Hip HopThe Maze frontrunner has significantly contributed to Hip Hop some fire rap tracks. By Demi Phillips
- MusicKeefe D Claims Diddy Put Hit On Tupac For $1M In New Audio Used In CourtWhile the audio doesn't feature the Bad Boy mogul's voice, it does feature Keefe laughing about his involvement with Vegas cops.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeKeefe D's Bail Set At $750k In Tupac Murder CaseThe case is expected to get underway later this year in June.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAllen Hughes Praises 2Pac For His "Female-Centric" SongsHughes said that "Brenda's Got A Baby" was simply something no other male rapper was doing.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKeefe D Seeks House Arrest While Awaiting Tupac Murder TrialProsecutors currently feel that Pac's alleged killer is "too dangerous" for house arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKeefe D Is Too Dangerous For Bail In Tupac Murder Trial According To ProsecutorsNevada state prosecutors don't want Keefe D to be freed. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGoodie Mob Reflects On Hearing Tupac's "Hit Em Up" Before Its Release“Everything about that record was true,” Big Gipp said.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSuge Knight Walks Back On Tupac Tweet, Claims His Account Was HackedSuge already claimed his Twitter had been hacked after posting about Snoop Dogg last week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSuge Knight On Tupac & Keefe D: "'Pac Finally Gettin' Justice" Despite Defending KeefeThe Death Row boss had some explaining to do, especially considering that he previously defended 'Pac's accused killer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Calls Out Jada Pinkett Smith Over 2Pac Revelation: "Let Him Rest"Rick Ross is still tired of Jada.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicToo Short Praises Tupac's Lightning-Fast Writing Process: WatchAlmost twenty years after his passing, the West Coast legend's skill and talent remains the stuff of legend for peers and fans alike.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSuge Knight Reveals The Woman Who Helped Him Get Tupac Out Of JailSuge Knight's podcast has already revealed a lot of information.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureWhen Does Keefe D's Trial Start? New Details Emerge Around Tupac's Alleged KillerWe won't see Duane Davis back in court until early 2024, but he still has several months to wait until his trial is due to begin.By Hayley Hynes