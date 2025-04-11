Drake's Toilets Are Programmable And He Keeps Using Them To Play 2Pac Songs

When Lil Yachty visited Drake at his mansion back around April of 2023, he was surprised to find that even his toilets are fancy, allegedly playing the classic 2Pac diss track "Hit 'Em Up" once the seat opens. This caught a lot of attention online for the ridiculous nature of this choice, but who knew it would take on a completely new meaning a few years down the road? Frequent Drizzy collaborator GORDO recently referenced the toilets in a new tweet. "When you use the bathroom at drakes house usually the toilet will play 2pac… but today I changed one toilet to play HEALING and the other one to play SIDEWAYS," he wrote, referring to their recent musical team-ups.

One Twitter user's reply to GORDO's tweet sums up the new context that fans built around this: "Change it to play meet the grahams." Drake's mention of 2Pac during the explosive battle with Kendrick Lamar – and of course, his A.I. "recreation" of Tupac Shakur – makes these toilets a little more sinister for some. This is obviously reading way too deeply into it, but it's rap battle discourse. What did you expect?

Did Drake Diss 2Pac?

For those unaware, Drake used Tupac's voice to diss Kendrick Lamar in the "Taylor Made Freestyle," which also used A.I. vocals from Snoop Dogg. This was before Kendrick dropped "euphoria," so Drizzy was making fun of his silence and trying to goad him into a response. Other takedowns of K.Dot's West Coast status came in the form of more 'Pac references on diss tracks like "Family Matters," although these didn't really diss 'Pac directly. Rather, the 6ix God just used him to get to the pgLang creative. Of course, with "Not Like Us," the Compton lyricist had the last laugh in the 2Pac conversation.

What's more is that the OVO mogul's subliminal disses against his rap opps continue. Drake recently seemed to buy another Pharrell chain, specifically an N.E.R.D. brain piece, even though the Neptunes producer couldn't care less. These Tupac toilets aren't really in that category, but with the past year's context in mind, it's understandable to see folks interpret it as such... Albeit not necessarily accurate. He's had them since at least 2023.