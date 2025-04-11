Drake's Toilets Are Programmable And He Keeps Using Them To Play 2Pac Songs

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 717 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GORDO Drake 2Pac Toilets Hip Hop News
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This isn't the first we've heard of Drake's Tupac toilets, although this certainly feels different a year after "Taylor Made Freestyle."

When Lil Yachty visited Drake at his mansion back around April of 2023, he was surprised to find that even his toilets are fancy, allegedly playing the classic 2Pac diss track "Hit 'Em Up" once the seat opens. This caught a lot of attention online for the ridiculous nature of this choice, but who knew it would take on a completely new meaning a few years down the road? Frequent Drizzy collaborator GORDO recently referenced the toilets in a new tweet. "When you use the bathroom at drakes house usually the toilet will play 2pac… but today I changed one toilet to play HEALING and the other one to play SIDEWAYS," he wrote, referring to their recent musical team-ups.

One Twitter user's reply to GORDO's tweet sums up the new context that fans built around this: "Change it to play meet the grahams." Drake's mention of 2Pac during the explosive battle with Kendrick Lamar – and of course, his A.I. "recreation" of Tupac Shakur – makes these toilets a little more sinister for some. This is obviously reading way too deeply into it, but it's rap battle discourse. What did you expect?

Read More: Drake Fans React To His New BMW That Looks Suspiciously Like Tupac’s

Did Drake Diss 2Pac?

For those unaware, Drake used Tupac's voice to diss Kendrick Lamar in the "Taylor Made Freestyle," which also used A.I. vocals from Snoop Dogg. This was before Kendrick dropped "euphoria," so Drizzy was making fun of his silence and trying to goad him into a response. Other takedowns of K.Dot's West Coast status came in the form of more 'Pac references on diss tracks like "Family Matters," although these didn't really diss 'Pac directly. Rather, the 6ix God just used him to get to the pgLang creative. Of course, with "Not Like Us," the Compton lyricist had the last laugh in the 2Pac conversation.

What's more is that the OVO mogul's subliminal disses against his rap opps continue. Drake recently seemed to buy another Pharrell chain, specifically an N.E.R.D. brain piece, even though the Neptunes producer couldn't care less. These Tupac toilets aren't really in that category, but with the past year's context in mind, it's understandable to see folks interpret it as such... Albeit not necessarily accurate. He's had them since at least 2023.

Read More: Baka Not Nice Reveals How Drake Prevented Him From Responding To Kendrick Lamar

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 51.2K
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Music Drake's AI Diss Gets Taken Down After 2Pac Estate Threatens Legal Action 3.8K
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2 Music Drake Uses AI 2Pac To Diss Kendrick Lamar On "Taylor Made Freestyle" 18.2K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.4K