Baka Not Nice Reveals How Drake Prevented Him From Responding To Kendrick Lamar

BY Alexander Cole 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 02: Toronto rapper Baka Not Nice is seen on the sideline during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena on December 2, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Baka Not Nice was one of the many subjects of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef and he wasn't enthusiastic about it.

Baka Not Nice was thrust into the spotlight during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. Overall, he was a punchline on "Not Like Us" when Lamar said "Baka's got a weird case why is he around." Ultimately, this proved to be one of the biggest quotables of the entire feud. Fans love to repeat the phrase to this day. However, Baka isn't a fan of this lyric and for good reason. Recently, he spoke to Hot Freestyle where he gave his thoughts on the beef and how he was eager to respond.

“My first initial thing was to respond and respond quickly, very efficiently and directly,” Baka Not Nice said. “It started brewing in me because where I come from, you can’t just call out a man and not have paperwork to back it up. It’s ludicrous. And then to see a whole nation behind it and celebrating it like it’s a true story is unbelievable. Everybody has to understand: I have a kid, Drake has a kid, so to be making accusations like that are ridiculous and out of this world.”

Read More: Baka Not Nice Rips Kendrick Lamar Apart Following His Latest Instagram Shock Drop

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Eventually, Baka Not Nice was told to drop the whole thing. Who told him that? None other than Drake, of course. Overall, Drizzy was feeling the heat from the diss tracks and after "The Heart Part 6," he dropped out of the battle. Having been accused of some disturbing things, Drake decided to move on. Subsequently, he told Baka to do the same.

Unfortunately, for both Baka and Drake, the effects of "Not Like Us" continue to persist. Drake is still suing UMG and Kendrick Lamar is still seeing some of the biggest successes of his entire career. Overall, fans will never forget "Not Like Us" especially as it remains heralded as a Top 5 diss track of all-time. Whether or not this beef continues in the future, still remains to be seen.

Read More: Baka Not Nice Proves He’s Still Around By Posing For Photo With Drake

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals Music Baka Not Nice Reminds Kendrick Lamar Fans Of Drake's Stage Presence In L.A. 7.1K
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors Music Baka Not Nice Seemingly Addresses Kendrick Lamar's "Weird Case" Diss In Cryptic Statement 24.4K
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show Music Baka Not Nice Proves He’s Still Around By Posing For Photo With Drake 2.4K
Houston Rockets v Toronto Raptors Music Baka Not Nice Previews New Music Following Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Diss 2.0K