Baka Not Nice Reveals How Drake Prevented Him From Responding To Kendrick Lamar

Baka Not Nice was one of the many subjects of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef and he wasn't enthusiastic about it.

Unfortunately, for both Baka and Drake, the effects of "Not Like Us" continue to persist. Drake is still suing UMG and Kendrick Lamar is still seeing some of the biggest successes of his entire career. Overall, fans will never forget "Not Like Us" especially as it remains heralded as a Top 5 diss track of all-time. Whether or not this beef continues in the future, still remains to be seen.

Eventually, Baka Not Nice was told to drop the whole thing. Who told him that? None other than Drake, of course. Overall, Drizzy was feeling the heat from the diss tracks and after "The Heart Part 6," he dropped out of the battle. Having been accused of some disturbing things, Drake decided to move on. Subsequently, he told Baka to do the same.

“My first initial thing was to respond and respond quickly, very efficiently and directly,” Baka Not Nice said. “It started brewing in me because where I come from, you can’t just call out a man and not have paperwork to back it up. It’s ludicrous. And then to see a whole nation behind it and celebrating it like it’s a true story is unbelievable. Everybody has to understand: I have a kid, Drake has a kid, so to be making accusations like that are ridiculous and out of this world.”

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!