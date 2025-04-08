Baka Not Nice Reveals How Drake Prevented Him From Responding To Kendrick Lamar

Baka Not Nice was thrust into the spotlight during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. Overall, he was a punchline on "Not Like Us" when Lamar said "Baka's got a weird case why is he around." Ultimately, this proved to be one of the biggest quotables of the entire feud. Fans love to repeat the phrase to this day. However, Baka isn't a fan of this lyric and for good reason. Recently, he spoke to Hot Freestyle where he gave his thoughts on the beef and how he was eager to respond.
“My first initial thing was to respond and respond quickly, very efficiently and directly,” Baka Not Nice said. “It started brewing in me because where I come from, you can’t just call out a man and not have paperwork to back it up. It’s ludicrous. And then to see a whole nation behind it and celebrating it like it’s a true story is unbelievable. Everybody has to understand: I have a kid, Drake has a kid, so to be making accusations like that are ridiculous and out of this world.”
Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef
Eventually, Baka Not Nice was told to drop the whole thing. Who told him that? None other than Drake, of course. Overall, Drizzy was feeling the heat from the diss tracks and after "The Heart Part 6," he dropped out of the battle. Having been accused of some disturbing things, Drake decided to move on. Subsequently, he told Baka to do the same.
Unfortunately, for both Baka and Drake, the effects of "Not Like Us" continue to persist. Drake is still suing UMG and Kendrick Lamar is still seeing some of the biggest successes of his entire career. Overall, fans will never forget "Not Like Us" especially as it remains heralded as a Top 5 diss track of all-time. Whether or not this beef continues in the future, still remains to be seen.
