Baka Not Nice Previews New Music Following Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Diss

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical feud may have fizzled out for now, but evidently, its ripple effect continues to be felt throughout the industry. On Kendrick's "Not Like Us" diss, for example, he went after Drake and his OVO Sound crew. He accused the Toronto-born performer of being interested in underage girls, and of employing predators.

"They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/ And Party at the party playin' with his nose now/ And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/ Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," he rhymes. His mention of Baka Not Nice and his "weird" case captured listeners' attention, prompting them to do some digging into the rapper's history

Read More: Baka Not Nice Seemingly Addresses Drake's Enemies Following Kendrick Lamar Diss

Baka Not Nice In The Booth

Before signing with OVO in 2017, Baka worked for Drake as a security guard. A few years before that, he was arrested for allegedly forcing a 22-year-old woman into prostitution. In 2015, he pled guilty to assaulting the same woman, who he was reportedly in a relationship with at the time. The woman chose not to testify, so his charges for alleged prostitution were dropped. He went on to spend six months behind bars for his guilty plea.

Baka hasn't released any solo music since 2019, however, it looks like he has some on the way. In a new clip, he's seen cooking something up in the booth. While some social media users are eager to hear what he's working on, others are clowning him for his arguably bad timing, though the extra attention could end up working out in his favor. What do you think Baka Not Nice is cooking up? Do you think it could be a response to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Surpasses 100 Million Streams In Just 9 Days, Sets Spotify Record

[Via]