Baka Not Nice Seemingly Addresses Kendrick Lamar's "Weird Case" Diss In Cryptic Statement

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 02: Toronto rapper Baka Not Nice is seen on the sideline during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena on December 2, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Baka Not Nice says paperwork can't lie.

Baka Not Nice has seemingly addressed Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss, in which the Compton rapper accuses the longtime OVO member of having a "weird case." In 2015, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and was sentenced to six months in jail. Additionally, he was charged with forcing the woman into prostitution, but that case was dropped when she refused to testify.

On Sunday, he shared a picture of himself on his Instagram Story with a caption that seemingly addressed the situation. "I STAY WITH INTELLIGENT PPL I'M NOT A FOLLOWER YOU CAN'T LEAD ME TO NO SLAUGHTER MEN LIE WOMAN LIE BUT PAPERWORK CAN'T," he wrote.

Baka Not Nice & Drake Attend Raptors-Rockets NBA Game

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 8: Drake sits with Baka Not Nice as the Toronto Raptors play the Houston. Rockets during their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 8, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Baka isn't the only member of OVO that Lamar brings up on the song. He raps: "They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." Drake fired back in response to the remarks with the song, "The Heart Part 6," which he dropped a day after Lamar's track. He raps: "Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I'm too respected / If I was f*cking young girls, I promise I'd have been arrested / I'm way too famous for this sh*t you just suggested." In the weeks since the chaotic weekend during which both artists dropped several diss tracks, the two have been silent.

Baka Not Nice Speaks Out Amid Rumors

Check out Baka's latest Instagram post above, as caught by DJ Akademiks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Baka Not Nice as well as Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef on HotNewHipHop.

