Baka Not Nice Proves He’s Still Around By Posing For Photo With Drake

Drake and Baka are on good terms.

It's been several months since Kendrick Lamar unleashed his hit Drake diss, "Not Like Us." In it, he accuses the Toronto rapper and his associates of being predators. Famously, he even called one of them out by name, Baka Not Nice. "Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," he raps.

Baka is a former bodyguard and longtime friend of Drake's. He was arrested for allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution in 2014, according to Complex. He pleaded guilty to assaulting the same woman in 2015. Procuring for prostitution and human trafficking charges against him were reportedly dropped because the woman decided not to testify. He was sentenced to six months behind bars. Amid Drake's viral feud with Kendrick, Baka has stuck by the OVO Sound co-founder's side. Last night, he even took to his Instagram Story to share a new photo alongside Drake.

Baka Shares New Photo On His Instagram Story

Of course, Instagram users in 2cool2bl0g's comments section are hard at work trolling the OVO signee. "Why is he around 🤔," one of them asks. "Don’t he got a weird case?" another wonders. Despite all the clowning, it's clear that Baka and Drake are on good terms. Baka's post doesn't necessarily come as a huge surprise, considering he's been rooting for Drake for several months now, but it does serve as a reminder that he's still very much in the picture.

In September, for example, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Kendrick's surprise release "Watch The Party Die." He didn't hold back, making it apparent that he was not a fan. "Sh*t sounds like them shoes look," he wrote, referencing the artwork. Shortly after "Not Like Us" dropped, he also seemingly came to his own defense on his Instagram Story. "I STAY WITH INTELLIGENT PPL I'M NOT A FOLLOWER YOU CAN'T LEAD ME TO NO SLAUGHTER MEN LIE WOMAN LIE BUT PAPERWORK CAN'T," he wrote.

