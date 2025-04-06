Lil Wayne Asks Cordae The Tough Questions About "Crossroads" In Young Money Radio Season 3 Debut

Lil Wayne is reviving Young Money Radio, and he’s bringing Cordae along for the ride. The Grammy-winning icon announced the return of his popular broadcast series earlier this week with a slick video teaser. The show's third season premiere arrives as momentum builds for Tha Carter VI, his long-awaited album set to drop June 6 via Young Money and Republic Records.

The sixth entry in the storied Carter saga first appeared in an unlikely place: a Cetaphil ad during Super Bowl LIX. The commercial flashed cryptic phrases like “CARTER VI” and “DO NOT DISTURB ‘TIL 06-06-2025,” igniting speculation among fans. Days later, Wayne confirmed the album’s pre-order with a social media post that featured throwback footage of his career, scored by “She Will” from Tha Carter IV. “I was put here for a reason,” he declares in the montage. “It might be hard to outdo myself, but it ain’t hard to do myself.” The declaration hits with signature Wayne swagger. “They call me Weezy Baby if ya nasty. Now I’m a make these platinum plaques, and I’m a teach the game.”

Lil Wanye & Cordae

The return of Young Money Radio reaffirms Wayne’s commitment to staying present in the conversation—not only as a rapper, but as a cultural architect. Cordae, whose third studio album The Crossroads arrived in late 2024, will sit down for an in-depth exchange on the show’s new season premiere. Known for blending sharp lyricism with emotional nuance, the Maryland artist is an apt first guest. His appearance continues the program’s tradition of fusing intimate dialogue with sharp musical insight.