Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Unveil Two New “Welcome 2 ColleGrove” Tracks On Young Money Radio

Lil Wayne recently kicked off the next season of Young Money Radio with a new episode, featuring none other than 2 Chainz. The duo are just ahead of the release of their eagerly-anticipated album, Welcome 2 ColleGrove, which is slated for release on November 17. In celebration, they discussed their relationship, putting the album together, and of course, previewed some new music.

They played two new Welcome 2 ColleGrove tracks, "Long Story Short" and "Oprah and Gayle," giving listeners a taste of what's to come. "Oprah and Gayle" includes a feature from Benny The Butcher, and the Buffalo MC even called in to chat about the record. 2 Chainz calls the collab one of the album's highlights, complimenting Benny's writing abilities and calling the track "bars."

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Discuss Their Upcoming Album

Lil Wayne spoke on working alongside 2 Chainz, claiming that their chemistry made creating the LP pretty seamless. “The way me and 2 Chainz work is it’s like water," he explained. "You know what I mean? Just like water. It just flows. So it wasn’t too much of a process other than getting songs cleared and stuff like that. Yeah."

“That’s a process nowadays. I agree. Yeah," 2 Chainz responded, revealing why he enjoys working with Lil Wayne so much. "I think the project we’ve been working on, I’ve been saying it for some time, we are constantly two artists that work every night, challenge each other. You know what I’m saying? Go against the grain, try to find production that doesn’t sound like other people and just try to stay in our own space. So I really… And I tell you this all the time, I really enjoy working with you. You know what I’m saying?” What do you think of Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz debuting two new tracks on Young Money Radio? Are you looking forward to Welcome 2 ColleGrove? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

