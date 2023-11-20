Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Prove They’ve Got “Bars” On New Track

Last week, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz unveiled their eagerly-anticipated new album, Welcome 2 Collegrove. The 21-track LP serves as a follow-up to their unofficial 2016 collaborative album ColleGrove. The duo has been teasing the project for some time now, and so far, fans aren't disappointed.

The album boasts several high-profile features from the likes of Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, and more. They even joined forces with Benny The Butcher on "Oprah & Gayle," debuting the track on Young Money Radio at the end of last month. While fans are surely impressed by the album's star-studded tracklist, listeners are also just glad to see 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne working together again, as they never fail to pack heat with their collabs.

"Bars" - Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

One notable example of this from the joint album is their track "Bars," which doesn't feature any guest artists. Braggadocious, witty rhymes meet hard-hitting yet simple production, making it a standout track on the new LP. While not unusual for the duo, their lyrical prowess is fittingly on full display on "Bars," and is nothing short of impressive. For obvious reasons, Welcome 2 Collegrove is already on its way to becoming a fan favorite.

Ahead of the full release, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne unleashed two singles, "Presha" and "Long Story Short." The songs gave fans a taste of what was to come, and only built further anticipation for the project. What do you think of Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's new track, "Bars?" Will you be adding it to your playlist? Are you a fan of their new album, Welcome 2 Collegrove? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, bastard flow, I had to though, I'm natural and practical

Infatuated with the dope, fanatical, banana clip, you're apple though

I got more tools than Apple Store

You're screwed up and now them goons is at your door with ransom notes

