Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, And Benny The Butcher Are In Peak Form On “Oprah & Gayle”

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's hyped collaborative record, Welcome 2 Collegrove, is finally here. Both legends have been dropping nuggets about the project for a few months and now it is here. It is safe to say it has been quite an exciting rollout with every news drop blowing up. From the cover art to the singles we have gotten, Wayne and Chainz know how to ramp up anticipation for a release.

Adding to the aura around this album are all of the collaborations on it. One of the coolest things is seeing 50 Cent having a hand in narrating. Then, you check out the guest appearances. You have 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, Vory, and more. However, there is one you cannot leave out, and that is Benny The Butcher. The Buffalo native has worked with both of them in the past and they always deliver.

Listen To "Oprah & Gayle" By Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, And Benny The Butcher

That is no different here on what we believe is one of the best cuts, "Oprah & Gayle." According to Genius, the song was teased about three years ago. Let us just say we are happy it got to see the light of day. Everyone delivers witty and fun bars over an East Coast-like beat with deep piano keys and twinkling synths. It gives off a grand feel and with the bars that everyone is providing it makes for an enjoyable listen.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song from Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Benny The Butcher, "Oprah & Gayle?" Where does this cut rank for you in the tracklist? Is this the trio's best song they have ever done together? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Benny The Butcher. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

You listening to the lyrical nunchuck, chuckling dumbf***s

Vocals warmed up, beyond Ford tough

I kept my lawn cut, misspell and conduct

I got my arm out the window of an armed truck

It’s Teamster Union when you hear the trucks roll up

