50 Cent Serves As Narrator On 2 Chainz And Lil Wayne’s New Teaser Video For “Welcome 2 Collegrove”

In a new collaboration, rap mogul 50 Cent recently took to the role of narrator in the latest video trailer by 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne. The video, titled "Welcome 2 Collegrove :: Scene 1," was teased by 2 Chainz in a tweet that sent fans into a frenzy. The unexpected collaboration between these three heavyweights in the rap game has generated significant buzz and anticipation among fans. As 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne continue to tease their upcoming joint album Welcome 2 Collegrove, dropping this week, they're dropping things in between to hold fans over.

The narration begins with 50 Cent introducing the tale of how Wayne and Tunechi met. "Let me tell you a story about these two guys that eventually became brothers," he started. "You got this kid named Tune, Tunechi something like that. Straight out of 17th of New Orleans. Been rich since he was like 13, 14 years old. Had clientele for years and always had good product." The accompanying visual depicts a young Wayne, who is counting money and selling bricks. 50 Cent then proceeded to introduce 2 Chainz. "And then you got Slim from the south side of Atlanta. Loved basketball always a mamas' boy. That's how he got the name Tity boy. Slicker than a spill of oil. When they met up and devised a plan on how to take over the land, it kind of went like this. Welcome to Collegrove."

50 Cent Tells The Story Of How The Two Met

With 50 Cent lending his distinctive voice, viewers can expect a narrative that goes beyond the typical music video fare. This collaboration not only brings together three influential figures in the rap scene but also adds a unique layer to the storytelling aspect of the music. Along with posting a partial tracklist which includes "G6," "Big Diamonds" ft. 21 Savage, and the two previously released singles "Presha," and "Long Story Short." Fans are notable excited for the combination of 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, and 21 Savage is likely to create a track that stands out in the current rap landscape.

In previously revealed news, the project does include other heavy hitters. As HNHH previously reported, Benny The Butcher will appear on "La La La." Then, Ty Dolla $ign will most likely be providing the hook on "New One." Let us know your thoughts on the new trailer? Are you excited for the remaining scenes? Are you excited for the new album, Welcome 2 Collegrove?

