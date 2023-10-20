Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz Give Us The First Listen Of “Welcome To ColleGrove” With “Presha”

After a huge announcement from Lil Wayne teasing a little snippet, "Presha," we now have it on our hands. This is our first taste of the duo's offering from their highly-awaited collaboration album. HNHH, as well as a lot of other publications, have been calling the album ColleGrove 2. However, if you check out the Genius page for the album, it appears that the official name for it is Welcome to ColleGrove.

What is also interesting, is that there are already quite a few tracks that look to be making the final cut. In fact, 10 other cuts on top of "Presha" are on the tracklist. For now, there are only two features, but they are heavy hitters. Benny The Butcher looks to be appearing on the track, "La La La." Then, Ty Dolla $ign will most likely be providing the hook on "New One."

Read More: Sexyy Red Gets Backlash For Twerking During Pregnancy

Listen To "Presha" From Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz

But, let us talk a little bit about "Presha," the lead single to the album. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are a little more carefree on it, especially with the funky trap beat. It is provided by Bangladesh, who have given us plenty of hits with Tunechi and plenty of others. Fans may or may not enjoy this one, but they could be giving us an easier listen just to get the hype up. Give it a try with the YouTube link above.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's brand new song, "Presha?" Does this track get you excited for the release of their collaboration album, Welcome to ColleGrove? Will this project be an improvement over its predecessor, COLLEGROVE? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pressure busts pipes, the weapon talk nice

I only bust twice, but I'm so precise

The foreign run nice, I'm whorin' all night

I don't handcuff her, and I read her her rights

I'm on that pressure, she on that bass

I'm on that treble, I'm on her level

Read More: 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Announce New Single “Presha”

[Via]