upcoming collaboration

- MusicASAP Rocky Showcases Unreleased Westside Gunn Track During Orchestral PerformanceThe anticipation for "Don't Be Dumb" is through the roof. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLuh Tyler And TiaCorine Will Collab For The First Time With "Yung Joc" Single On January 12Two of the best new talents could create fireworks. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLatto Is Adamant About Grabbing A Feature From Andre 3000: "I Want To Bring [Him] Out Of Retirement"Will Latto pull this off? By Zachary Horvath
- Music2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Tease "Long Story Short" From "Welcome 2 ColleGrove"It is rumored to feature Juicy J.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Wayne And 2 Chainz Give Us The First Listen Of "Welcome To ColleGrove" With "Presha"The album is expected to drop on November 17. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJay Rock Reveals He Will Be Dropping A New Song With Ab-Soul This FridayCould this be a song from Jay's upcoming album?By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLarry June And Cardo Tease Their Collaboration Album Again With "Chops On The Blade"Larry June and Cardo have a new tape on the way. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Durk Announces “All My Life” Remixes With Burna Boy And Stray KidsDurk is going global with "All My Life."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsPaul Wall And Termanology Drop "No Apologies" With DeAndre Nico And Bun BThe project is expected to be out on October 13. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTyga And YG Are Back With A "Brand New" Single Featuring Lil WayneThis is the duo's fourth single from their collaborative project. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake & Cole Bennett Announce Music Video In The WorksDrizzy's taking a sip of some Lyrical Lemonade very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGillie Da Kid & Joe Budden Resolve Their Beef, Hint At Upcoming Podcast TogetherHip-hop's 50th anniversary is healing a lot of wounds within the community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares