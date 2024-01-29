ASAP Rocky Showcases Unreleased Westside Gunn Track During Orchestral Performance

With every year comes another wave of anticipated albums. ASAP Rocky's has to be at the top of people's lists in 2024. Throughout 2023, the New York multi-hyphenate relentlessly teased his forthcoming record Don't Be Dumb. Many thought it would drop, especially after he came through with two singles "Same Problems?" and "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)." Both brought different vibes and look to be additions to the tracklist when that ever gets revealed. If this year roughly follows the same song pattern as the one before it, then we could be in for a new treat very soon.

ASAP Rocky was in Europe this past weekend for a glamorous charity concert in Paris, according to HipHopDX. Many other music celebs were in attendance, including his "RIOT" collaborator Pharrell and his boo Rihanna. Besides the spectacle that was Rocky and his accompanying orchestra, the song that was played is what is getting the buzz. The track is rumored to be called "Whiskey" and it features Griselda rapper Westside Gunn.

ASAP Rocky And Westside Gunn Have A Hit In The Vault

Damon Albarn, one-half of the famed alternative band Gorillaz, is also in the mix. Clams Casino tag teams the production making for an all-star lineup. We have no true idea of what the original version sounds like, but Rocky's rapping and flows are very solid. Late last year, ASAP and Westside were in the studio together, presumably working on "Whiskey," according to HipHopDX. Gunn even detailed their link-up in the studio on Twitter, as seen above. This would not be their first collab, but, it sounds like it could be their best.

