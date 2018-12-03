teasing
- MusicTravis Scott Hypes Up His Next Album: "I Gotta Kick Into A New Gear They Think It's Play Time"He could give us "JACKBOYS 2" or his tour recordings, we are ready for either. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBig Sean Reveals A New Album Is In The WorksThis would be his first since 2020's "Detroit 2."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicASAP Rocky Showcases Unreleased Westside Gunn Track During Orchestral PerformanceThe anticipation for "Don't Be Dumb" is through the roof. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Has Fans Begging For Music In Stunning Instagram DumpGet ready Hotties!By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYoung Nudy Reveals Crazy Metro Boomin Track, Producer Hints At Collaboration Project In The WorksMetro has so much heat in the vault. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLatto Previews Upcoming Single And Fans Are Loving ItHow are we feeling with this one? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Nas X Provides A Sneak Peek Of His "J CHRIST" Music VideoThe visuals include people walking toward the gateway to heaven. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBoosie Badazz Teases New Supposed Diss Track Toward Rod WaveBoosie is holding back on nobody. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Played His Album For J Prince In Saudi Arabia: "It's Hot"This is the first update we have gotten from Ye's solo effort in a minute. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTinashe Trends On Social Media After Teasing New SingleThe songstress debuted a new trailer offering a sneak peek at her next musical era. By Madusa S.
- MusicBaby Keem Reveals The Title Of His Next ProjectThe adored rapper teased the forthcoming project to fans. By Madusa S.
- MusicBobby Shmurda Confirms He's Got New Music Coming This MonthThe rapper revealed when to finally expect new music from him post-release. By Madusa S.
- MusicDaBaby Teases Fans With New Music Release DateDaBaby seems to be gearing up to bless fans with some new heat.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West Teases All-Red Yeezy Foam Runner Colorway: PhotosRed October Yeezy crocs?By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Fans Believe Rapper Has Started Teasing New Album "Funeral"Lil Wayne might be beginning a new album rollout.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"James Bond 25:" Rami Malek Officially Joins Cast & Other DetailsAre you ready for James Bond's 25th tour of duty?By Devin Ch
- MusicFlatbush Zombies Continue Upcoming Album TeasesFlatbush Zombies coming soon!By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases Pregnancy Talk With Tummy-Rubbing BoyfriendA baby will be placed in her tummy because he said so.By Zaynab
- MusicFrank Ocean Seemingly Teases Music With Kendrick Lamar, SZA & André 3000Is the wait almost over?By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Teases Fans Over Solo Debut: "Should I Leak Sum?"Offset's solo debut is supposed to drop imminently.By Devin Ch
- MusicKid Cudi Teases New Project "Asterisk Collective"Could we be getting some new music soon?By Alex Zidel