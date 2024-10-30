GloRilla Alludes That Her And Megan Thee Stallion Are Working On A Collab Album

GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin Thursday, June 13, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans have been clamoring for this and it looks like we are headed for it.

Since their first collaboration "Wanna Be" and their appearances on stage together, fans have been begging for GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion to further their chemistry. It's understandable as their rowdy energy on the track is pretty contagious and their respective styles match up well. The unofficial femcee duo listened to those requests, as the Houston act would grab her for MEGAN on the track "Accent." Then, Big Glo would return the favor on her debut album GLORIOUS with the boisterous cut "HOW I LOOK." On top of these records, they have conducted interviews together, have been seen on social media cracking each other up, and enjoying one another's company.

With all of that in mind, it's clear they have become extremely close, and the fans see that. So, it's no surprise that they have been now harping on them to get to work on a full project together. From what it sounds like, GloRilla and Megan are answering their demands. In a recent sit-down with Ebro Darden and Apple Music (via Uproxx), the interviewer asked about this very topic. "Is there truth to the rumor of you and Megan Thee Stallion having a joint project?"

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Seem To Be On The Same Page

The Memphis talent giggled as she always does, which prompted Ebro to follow up with another question in that same vein. "Y’all got some heat, y’all recorded some things?" Once again, she sort of dodged really answering, simply answering, "Yep." Ebro then pried again, "But you can’t confirm nor deny?" "Right," Glo responds as she bursts out into laughter once more. While it seems she doesn't want to let the cat out of the bag entirely, it sounds like a forgone conclusion. It's helped by the fact that Megan also alluded to it as well in a recent interview with the Inside The Industry podcast. However, if y'all want it, you're going to need to keep pestering them. "We said we were going to sit down in December and start working on it. So, y’all really need to spam Glo for real because we’re both bulls***ters," Meg said.

What are your thoughts on GloRilla hinting at her and Megan Thee Stallion working on a collaboration album? Do you think we will get it early next year, or will we have to wait even longer than that? Is this something you would want to hear? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

