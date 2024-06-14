Megan Thee Stallion Divulges On Unbreakable Bond With GloRilla Amid "Hot Girl Summer" Tour

Meg says Glo is one of her favorite things about tour.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently making her way across the U.S. on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, and so far, she and the Hotties have had a blast. Despite a few bumps along the way, she's impressed numerous sold-out crowds with explosive performances, exciting special guests, and more. Joining her along the way has been none other than her "Wanna Be" collaborator, GloRilla.

Meg took to Instagram earlier this week to share some of her favorite things about the tour, revealing that getting to spend so much time with Glo has been at the top of the list. According to her, the rapper has started to feel more like a sibling to her. "I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks ! You are my sister 4L , you and cola never getting rid of me," she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Favorite Things About Tour So Far

GloRilla was sure to return the love, sharing her own heartfelt message in Meg's comments section. “I luv you 4L Meg [heart emoji, teary-eyed emoji]," she said. "I’m so glad I got to do dis tour with you I wouldn’t have had it no other way [party emoji]. I can’t wait for dem to hear dat hot sh*t ahhhh so excited.”

The U.S. leg of the "Hot Girl Summer" tour is expected to close at the end of June with a performance in Meg's hometown of Dallas. The following month, the duo will take on the UK and Europe until the end of July. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion revealing some of her favorite things about her "Hot Girl Summer" tour so far? What about her speaking on the sister-like bond she's created with GloRilla? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.