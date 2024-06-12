Megan Thee Stallion Shades Charlamagne Over Arena Criticism

Meg is officially playing arenas now.

Megan Thee Stallion has had one success after another in 2024. She scored a number one single with her diss, "HISS," she won her court case against Tory Lanez, and she's been killing it on tour. In fact, the rapper recently set the record for highest-attended show at Madison Square Garden by a female rapper. Megan Thee Stallion is A-list, and she took time out from her busy schedule to show love to her fans on Instagram. She also found time to address some criticisms that have been leveled at her in recent weeks. Particularly those made by Charlamagne Tha God.

Megan posted a list of her favorite things that happened on tour. They ranged from getting flowers to performing alongside her backup dancers. The point that immediately jumped out, though, was a not so veiled dig at Charlamagne. "Ima pop my sh*t for a second lol," she wrote. "But people questioned if I was an arena artist anddd I mean [shrug emoji] teehee." She doesn't mention Charlamagne by name, but he's clearly the target, given the doubt he cast on Megan's stardom back in May. He flat out claimed that she wasn't an "arena artist" and his co-hosts agreed. "I mean, if she’s doing arenas, she shouldn’t be doing arenas," he stated. "She’s not an arena artist. Salute to Megan Thee Stallion but she’s not an arena artist, maybe a theater artist. But not yet."

Megan Thee Stallion Proved That She's An "Arena Artist"

The comment generated a wave of backlash, though, with many claiming that Charlamagne was not giving the rapper her due. To Charlamagne's credit, he retracted his statement. A day after his "not an arena artist" comment was made, he apologized to Megan and her fans. "Clearly we got our answers," he stated. "She sold out 13 arena stops in over 240K tickets across North America and Europe. Yeah so if you’re selling out arenas, you’re an arena artist." Charlamagne's Breakfast Club co-host, Jess, then urged fans to keep supporting Megan Thee Stallion.