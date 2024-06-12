Megan Thee Stallion Shades Charlamagne Over Arena Criticism

BYDanilo Castro471 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 BottleRock Napa Valley
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Megan Thee Stallion performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Meg is officially playing arenas now.

Megan Thee Stallion has had one success after another in 2024. She scored a number one single with her diss, "HISS," she won her court case against Tory Lanez, and she's been killing it on tour. In fact, the rapper recently set the record for highest-attended show at Madison Square Garden by a female rapper. Megan Thee Stallion is A-list, and she took time out from her busy schedule to show love to her fans on Instagram. She also found time to address some criticisms that have been leveled at her in recent weeks. Particularly those made by Charlamagne Tha God.

Megan posted a list of her favorite things that happened on tour. They ranged from getting flowers to performing alongside her backup dancers. The point that immediately jumped out, though, was a not so veiled dig at Charlamagne. "Ima pop my sh*t for a second lol," she wrote. "But people questioned if I was an arena artist anddd I mean [shrug emoji] teehee." She doesn't mention Charlamagne by name, but he's clearly the target, given the doubt he cast on Megan's stardom back in May. He flat out claimed that she wasn't an "arena artist" and his co-hosts agreed. "I mean, if she’s doing arenas, she shouldn’t be doing arenas," he stated. "She’s not an arena artist. Salute to Megan Thee Stallion but she’s not an arena artist, maybe a theater artist. But not yet."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Reschedules Dallas "Hot Girl Summer" Show Due To NBA Finals

Megan Thee Stallion Proved That She's An "Arena Artist"

The comment generated a wave of backlash, though, with many claiming that Charlamagne was not giving the rapper her due. To Charlamagne's credit, he retracted his statement. A day after his "not an arena artist" comment was made, he apologized to Megan and her fans. "Clearly we got our answers," he stated. "She sold out 13 arena stops in over 240K tickets across North America and Europe. Yeah so if you’re selling out arenas, you’re an arena artist." Charlamagne's Breakfast Club co-host, Jess, then urged fans to keep supporting Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan is used to the doubt. The rapper told L’OFFICIEL that she struggled mightily with the criticisms she received after the Tory Lanez case, in particular. "I felt so awful every day," she stated. "It was such a hard place to get out of. I don’t even want to care who hates me, really. What I should be focusing on is the love that I do receive. That’s what I’m trying to get better about now." Megan's latest Instagram post is clearly an example of new focus. She may have thrown shade at Charlamagne, but she made sure to bring it back to her fans. "I have more people to thank and more moments to make," she concluded. "But I love everyone who has been making this tour amazing so far! Thank you."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Cover Art For New Album Roasted By Fans

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
2024 Black Effect Podcast FestivalMusicCharlamagne The God Walks Back On Claim That Megan Thee Stallion Isn't An "Arena Artist"2.4K
2024 Boston Calling Music FestivalMusicMegan Thee Stallion Explains Why "HISS" Single Helped Her Depression2.1K
2023 CMT Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Teases "Huge Surprise" Before Rescheduling Atlanta Show1.7K
Amazon Music Live Concert Series - 11/3/22MusicMegan Thee Stallion Pays Tribute To Beyonce's "Mute" Challenge On New Tour8.1K