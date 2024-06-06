Megan Thee Stallion Reschedules Dallas "Hot Girl Summer" Show Due To NBA Finals

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)
Meg can't catch a break.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently making her way across the U.S. on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, joined by GloRilla. So far, the femcees have hit cities like Chicago, NYC, Philly, Memphis, and more, amazing fans with explosive performances and fun special guests. Recently, however, Meg had to make a tweak to her tour schedule due to the NBA Finals. She took to Twitter/X today to share the news, leaving some of her hometown fans disappointed in the process.

"Dallas Hotties — Due to the NBA Finals schedule, my show at American Airlines Center on June 11th has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 26th. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," she wrote. While the circumstances are out of Meg's control, commenters are still sounding off about the postponement. "Why didn’t they reschedule the NBA finals instead," one Hottie wonders. "NBA BETTER have compensated my girl being that her concert was scheduled first!" another says.

Megan Thee Stallion's Dallas Show Moved To June 26

Many additional commenters are pointing out that this isn't the first time Meg's had to reschedule recently. Last week, the "Hiss" rapper was scheduled to perform in Atlanta when a major water main break threw a wrench in her plans. To make matters worse, the show scheduled for the following night was also postponed. This left fans fuming, to say the least. One of them even went viral on TikTok for calling up the mayor with her complaints, and revealing that she wasn't notified of the postponement until she had already arrived at the venue in full costume.

Luckily, Meg was able to put on some impressive performances for Atlanta fans in the days following, at least partially making up for the delay. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion rescheduling her upcoming performance in Dallas due to the NBA Finals schedule? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
