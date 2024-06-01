Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Huge Surprise" Before Rescheduling Atlanta Show

BYCaroline Fisher60 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Due to a water main break in Atlanta, Meg will have to make her special announcement at a later date.

Earlier today, Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter/X to reveal her plan to share some exciting news with fans at her Atlanta "Hot Girl Summer" tour stop. "Special Announcement at the #hotgirlsummertour tonight," she wrote simply, leaving fans to speculate. Of course, many theorized that she could be preparing to announce more details of her upcoming album. This is unconfirmed, though she's been teasing it for months now. She previously claimed that it'll arrive in time for summer, though an official release date and title have yet to be revealed.

Amid the chatter, however, Meg posted a follow-up Tweet announcing that the performance had to be postponed. According to her, a major water main break in the city left her with no choice. "Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing," she wrote.

Read More: Eminem Catches Serious Flack For His Megan Thee Stallion Bar On "Houdini"

Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At Atlanta's State Farm Arena On June 2

"I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol. Tonight’s show is rescheduled for THIS SUNDAY June 2nd, 2024. We will still move forward with tomorrow's show. Praying for the people who lost access to water due to this situation. Look forward to seeing my Atlanta Hotties at the #hotgirlsummertour." For obvious reasons, fans who planned to see the show tonight are extremely disappointed, though the postponement is out of Meg's control.

Social media users are also curious about what this means for the "Hiss" performer's big announcement, which they now expect to hear sometime this weekend. What do you think Megan Thee Stallion was planning to announce tonight at her Atlanta "Hot Girl Summer" tour stop? What about her being forced to reschedule due to a huge water main break in the city? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why "HISS" Single Helped Her Depression

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Preakness 147 Hosted By 1/ST At Pimlico Race Course In Baltimore, MD - Day 1MusicMegan Thee Stallion's NSFW "Hot Girl Summer" Tour Announcement Gets Restricted By Instagram2.4K
2023 One Music FestivalMusicMegan Thee Stallion Prepares To Unleash "BOA" With Cryptic Teaser: Watch1.9K
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicMegan Thee Stallion 2024 Tour: Tickets, Dates & More637
"Mean Girls" New York PremiereMusicMegan Thee Stallion Finally Unveils Dates For The "Hot Girl Summer Tour": Details692