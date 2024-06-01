Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Huge Surprise" Before Rescheduling Atlanta Show

Due to a water main break in Atlanta, Meg will have to make her special announcement at a later date.

Earlier today, Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter/X to reveal her plan to share some exciting news with fans at her Atlanta "Hot Girl Summer" tour stop. "Special Announcement at the #hotgirlsummertour tonight," she wrote simply, leaving fans to speculate. Of course, many theorized that she could be preparing to announce more details of her upcoming album. This is unconfirmed, though she's been teasing it for months now. She previously claimed that it'll arrive in time for summer, though an official release date and title have yet to be revealed.

Amid the chatter, however, Meg posted a follow-up Tweet announcing that the performance had to be postponed. According to her, a major water main break in the city left her with no choice. "Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing," she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At Atlanta's State Farm Arena On June 2

"I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol. Tonight’s show is rescheduled for THIS SUNDAY June 2nd, 2024. We will still move forward with tomorrow's show. Praying for the people who lost access to water due to this situation. Look forward to seeing my Atlanta Hotties at the #hotgirlsummertour." For obvious reasons, fans who planned to see the show tonight are extremely disappointed, though the postponement is out of Meg's control.